Ally Lewber Announces Split From James Kennedy

Ally Lewber and James Kennedy are donezo ... she just confirmed as much in the wake of his legal break in his domestic violence case.

Ally confirmed the split Wednesday in a social media post reacting to James dodging criminal charges over his domestic violence arrest.

The split does not exactly come as a surprise, however, as Ally and James were spotted over the weekend moving her stuff out of his home.

The former couple initially stayed together in the immediate aftermath of his arrest last month ... but now they are going their separate ways.

Ally says she's glad prosecutors decided not to file charges against James and says she never wanted him to be prosecuted.

She says the arrest stemmed from "an argument outside his home related to him drinking again" ... though she claims she was not physically hurt in the exchange.