James Kennedy Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest

Taking Time Off To Make Changes In My Life

James Kennedy is breaking his silence after domestic violence arrest ... saying he's going to take time off from work to focus on himself.

In a statement posted on his Instagram on Tuesday ... the "Vanderpump Rules" alum says, "I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones."

James adds ... "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

We broke the story ... James was arrested last Tuesday following an argument with an unnamed woman. According to the Burbank Police Department’s arrest log, the woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground.

On Monday, James was photographed outside his Los Angeles home helping his girlfriend, Ally Lewber pack her personal belongings into her car. Sources told us Ally has temporarily relocated to an Airbnb where she's spending time with her family who came to town to support her following the incident.

Our sources say the couple are still together romantically as of now.

Ally Lewber releases her first statement since James Kennedy’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/E25HXKH1xi — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 14, 2024 @gibsonoma