'Vanderpump Rules' Ally Lewber Dating Again Following Split From James Kennedy

Ally Lewber is officially back in the dating game, 'cause she has a new man in her life -- months after her split from James Kennedy ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the former "Vanderpump Rules" star is dating a new guy following her January split from James. Our sources tell us Ally and her new boo have been dating for about four months, and the relationship has recently gotten more serious.

We're told the guy is based in New York, and the two were introduced through mutual friends. While Ally's kept the romance out of the public eye, our sources say the couple has already been traveling together -- and the new mystery man has made multiple trips to Los Angeles to visit her.

In January, Ally confirmed her split from Kennedy in a social media post reacting to James dodging criminal charges over his domestic violence arrest.

Ally said at the time she was glad prosecutors decided not to file charges against James, and said she never wanted him to be prosecuted.

She said the arrest stemmed from "an argument outside his home related to him drinking again" ... though she claims she was not physically hurt in the exchange.

She said she'll "always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing."