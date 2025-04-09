Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ally Lewber Says Lisa Vanderpump Pushed Her to Get Back With James Kennedy After DV Arrest

Ally Lewber says Lisa Vanderpump had an oddly maternal grip on her ex, James Kennedy -- so much so, she claims LVP actually pushed her to rekindle things with him after his domestic violence arrest late last year.

Appearing on the "Viall Files" podcast, Ally dished on a bizarre phone call she got from Lisa about a month after the incident -- claiming LVP told her James needed her and tried to convince her they were actually "really good together."

Ally claimed Lisa was urging her to travel with James to his DJ gigs that weekend -- which left her totally confused, since as far as she knew, he didn’t have any shows booked ... you know, on account of being canceled.

But, Ally says Lisa wouldn’t let it go -- allegedly brushing off James’ behavior and even telling her, “Well, you were drinking too,” in reference to the blowout argument that led to his arrest outside their home … all sparked by him falling off the drinking wagon again.

Ally said the conversation left her feeling conflicted, and made her question everything -- including whether breaking up with James was the right call.

But clearly, Lisa's words didn’t stick, and Ally made it clear she had just moved into an apartment by herself and was not getting back together with James.

Ally confirmed her split from James in Jan, just after prosecutors decided not to file charges against him in the DV case.

