Lisa Vanderpump's OG 'Vanderpump Rules' Not Dead Amid Vegas Spinoff

Lisa Vanderpump fans can relax … the original "Vanderpump Rules" has NOT been canceled or killed off despite Bravo announcing Lisa's flashy new Vegas-based spinoff … TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the long-running reality hit is still active, but Season 13 can't really move forward yet because Lisa's tied up filming multiple projects outside Los Angeles.

We're told Lisa is currently spending all of her time in Vegas until she opens The Vanderpump Hotel ... making the timing right for a Sin City-based series centered around her new hotspot.

Once that wraps, Lisa heads straight into production on Season 4 of “Vanderpump Villa” … delaying when cameras can officially go back up for the OG “VPR” in L.A.

Still, sources make clear the original series is not dead.

We’re told filming on the Vegas spinoff officially began Monday and some familiar faces from the Los Angeles 'VPR' Season 12 world are expected to pop in throughout the series.