Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Home Has Finally Sold 3 Years After Scandoval

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have officially cut the last string between them ... 'cause TMZ has learned their shared Los Angeles home has sold.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the sale of the Valley Village farmhouse closed Friday ... with the former couple offloading it to new owners for $3.1 million.

Remember ... that's the price Tom swears he offered Ariana for the place ... but, she apparently didn't want to give it up to him. We told you last month the home was in escrow in an off-market deal.

The pair originally purchased the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house in 2019 for just above $2 million, so they're making a pretty penny on it.

As you know, the pair split in early 2023 after Ariana discovered Tom was secretly hooking up with their "Vanderpump Rules" costar Raquel Leviss. The drama was quickly branded "Scandoval."

They've each moved on to other relationships, Ariana with fitness influencer Daniel Wai and Tom has been dating model Victoria Lee Robinson since early 2024.

Tom and Victoria are happily renting together right now, but our sources tell us there's a possibility they will buy a home together in the future. Remember -- they've already fostered a dog together ... so things are serious!

Play video content Video: Tom Sandoval Hints at Potential Engagement to Victoria Lee Robinson TMZ.com