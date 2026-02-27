Tom Sandoval Talks 'House of Villains,' New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval is happy to be the center of attention on "House of Villains" Season 3 with "Survivor" star Tyson Apostol ... but he also had plenty to say about his old stomping grounds at "Vanderpump Rules" and how it can be as successful as the OG cast!

We caught Tom and Tyson outside TomTom at a "House of Villains" premiere party in West Hollywood Thursday night ... and although Tom's been the king of reality TV the last few years, he admits he hasn't watched the revamped 'VPR.'

Watch the video -- he says he needed to keep reality TV off his screen after being "shell-shocked" by the immense fallout from his 2023 cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss ... but he says he's open to watching the new 'VPR.'

As for how he thinks the new cast can be as successful as the OG stars ... he says it'll be tough, but he has solid advice for those following in his footsteps. He also talks about severing his final tie to Ariana ... it's all in the clip.

"House of Villains" Season 3 debuted Thursday night ... and he and Tyson have previously teased their bromance will be front and center this season.

And we have a feeling this won't be the end of Tom on reality TV ... he and girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson spoke to us about their thoughts on an on-screen collab when we ran into them last fall.