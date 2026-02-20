Ariana Madix Gathers Final Belongings From Former Home With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix moved on from her relationship with Tom Sandoval years ago ... but she's only now grabbing her remaining belongings from the home they once shared.

We've obtained photos of Madix taking her final possessions from their Los Angeles-area home Friday ... with movers wheeling out huge cardboard boxes.

Unclear what exactly she left behind when she moved out of the house in May 2023 ... but it seems this means the two have finally put a periodt on the "Scandoval."

We broke the news back in March 2023 ... Sandoval -- Madix's partner of nearly a decade -- was cheating on her with their "Vanderpump Rules" costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

Their dramatic split played out on the show ... with episodes full of shouting matches and tears. "Scandoval" contributed to the recent 'VPR' overhaul -- with a whole new cast replacing the OGs.

Ariana and Tom were still linked though ... through a court battle regarding this former shared home. However, sources tell us Ariana dropped the lawsuit last month after they came to a settlement.