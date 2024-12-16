Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Clears Up Cheating Claim

Victoria Lee Robinson Clears Up Tom Sandoval Cheating Claim ... 'True Misjudgment'

tom sandoval and victoria lee robinson
Getty Composite

Reality TV star Tom Sandoval has been vindicated, it seems, after his girlfriend told the world he cheated on her with her best friend ... but his GF has now cleared up her claim.

Model Victoria Lee Robinson raised eyebrows and prompted breakup rumors when she posted a now-deleted Instagram story, "wow... you guys were right. tiger never changes its stripes ... he loves the best friends apparently. i feel like a fool. completely heartbroken" -- which seems like a pretty direct accusation.

tom sandoval and victoria lee robinson sub

Today though, Victoria posted some clarity -- "I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post. I had a true misjudgment in a situation. Tom Did not do anything. From my own personal trauma and experiences hearing false accusations about him all the time clouded my judgment and got the best of me."

tom sandoval and victoria lee robinson
Getty

She continued by defending Tom, "Please respect him and know he's actually been the most supportive partner. The internet can be harsh sometimes and I'm learning how to block out the noise."

TMZ broke the story in February 2024 -- Tom and Victoria were officially an item.

tom sandoval, ariana madix and rachel leviss
Getty

The "Vanderpump Rules" fixture was caught cheating on his longtime partner, Ariana Madix, with their costar and friend Rachel Leviss ... so Victoria may have had good reason to be suspicious with her earlier post.

TMZ broke the story in March 2023 -- Ariana and Tom split after that months-long affair, sending shockwaves across the 'VPR' crew with the cheating scandal dubbed as 'Scandoval.'

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together
Launch Gallery
Tom and Ariana Happier Times Launch Gallery

Here's hoping Tom forgives the accusation and they keep it together this cuffing season.

