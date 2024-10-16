'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Hints at Possible Pivot to 'The Valley'

Never Say Never to 'The Valley'

Tom Sandoval is raising a glass to his rekindled friendship with former "Vanderpump Rules" costar Jax Taylor ... and what it may mean for his future.

We caught up with the Bravo personality outside SUR, where he said he wasn't surprised that he and Jax found a way back to friendship ... even after the latter was vocal about TS' cheating scandal last year.

However, as Jax recently revealed, Tom made an active effort to reach out to him during his stay in a mental health facility.

Per Tom, he said he's "been there," so he felt the need to "support [his] friend" during this time.

When asked if the reconciliation could mean Tom might appear on "The Valley," a spinoff of "Vanderpump Rules," the reality TV star stayed coy ... but didn't outright deny a possible pivot.

He noted ... "Who knows what the future holds, you know what I mean? You never know."

Tom's noncommittal response comes amid reports his other 'VPR' costars are set to appear on season 2 of "The Valley." Earlier this summer, it was reported that Scheana Shay and Lala Kent would be making their way onto "The Valley" amid Pump Rules' paused production.

Still, we doubt Tom will be jumping ship from VPR anytime soon. TMZ broke the story ... "Vanderpump Rules" plans to begin production for season 12 this fall, after previously putting the show on pause after a tense season 11.