Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix in Rachel Leviss Revenge Porn Case

Tom Sandoval is pointing the finger at Ariana Madix regarding Rachel Leviss' revenge porn allegations ... as he's sued his former girlfriend-turned-nemesis as a result.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... Sandoval accuses Madix of illegally accessing his phone and invading his privacy in March 2023 -- which resulted in her uncovering explicit videos of Leviss.

Sandoval alleges Madix made copies of the explicit footage and sent it to Leviss and other unnamed parties without his permission. By doing so, Sandoval claims Madix has opened herself up to financial liability ... and violated California's criminal code.

No word on whether he intends to report the matter to police, however.

Madix admitted on 'VPR' to discovering the NSFW footage of Leviss on Sandoval's phone ... but has denied distributing the video in a revenge porn lawsuit brought about by Leviss earlier this year.

Remember, in Leviss' revenge porn lawsuit ... she accused TS of recording their intimate FaceTime session without her knowledge. She also accused Madix of distributing at least two sexually explicit videos after discovering the affair, dubbed "Scandoval" by Bravo fans.

Madix's attorney, Jordan Susman, has since hit back at Sandoval's claim, accusing the Bravo personality of tormenting and conducting "emotional warfare" against his former partner.

We're sure this isn't the last update from this ever-growing Scandoval drama.