Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval of 'Grooming' Rachel Leviss

'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Hits Tom w/ 'Grooming' Allegations ... You Are Scary!!!

3/6/2024 7:24 AM PT
HURLING ACCUSATIONS
Bravo

Lala Kent accused Tom Sandoval of "grooming" ex-castmate Rachel Leviss amid their months-long affair ... and she went off on him too in dramatic fashion.

The major clash went down during Tuesday's episode of "Vanderpump Rules" ... where Lala and Sandoval butted heads over his handling of cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix ... not to mention the involvement of Rachel.

lala kent and tom sandoval
Getty

As the two reality stars found themselves in an explosive argument -- Sandoval accused Lala of being less forthcoming about her own possible affair with Randall Emmett than he was with his love triangle ... and that set Lala off.

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett
Getty

She hit back at Sandoval by calling him "terrifying" and "insane" for pigeonholing her after all these years. Then, surprisingly, Lala came to Rachel's defense and alleged Sandoval had manipulated the former beauty queen.

Apparently, Rachel's comment about needing to "fall in line" with Sandoval at the season 10 reunion left Lala triggered ... who snapped, "You isolate. You groom. You lie.”

'VPR' Tom Sandoval And Raquel Share Heart To Heart During Reunion
Launch Gallery
heart-to-heart at 'vpr' reunion Launch Gallery
Backgrid

She added ... "I do not want to know you. You are scary." Sandoval -- understandably -- rejected the allegation and accused Lala of not really knowing him. It made for good TV.

ICYMI ... 'VPR' made headlines last year after it was revealed that Sandoval had cheated on Ariana, his girlfriend of nine years, with her good friend, Rachel (AKA Raquel).

Rachel Leviss On ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Launch Gallery
Rachel On 'Vanderpump Rules' Launch Gallery
Bravo

While the bar owner attempted to apologize as the Scandoval made waves ... he was ostracized by many of his costars for his apparent lack of empathy.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together
Launch Gallery
Tom and Ariana Happier Times Launch Gallery

The drama has only grown off-screen ... Rachel hit Sandoval and Ariana with a lawsuit at the end of February -- alleging a number of things, including revenge porn.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later