Tom Sandoval Overwhelmed with Emotions Over 'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot

Tom Sandoval says he's blown away by his experiences with "Vanderpump Rules" ... after producers made it clear there's no place for him or any other OG castmate on the season 12 reboot.

Tom, who's been a fixture on the show for 11 years, shared a montage of photos and video clips from his time on the reality show on his Instagram Saturday.

In the caption, Tom reflected on his journey on the series in which he shared, "Where do I begin… I’m overwhelmed with so many emotions right now… The unbelievable series of events that brought this group together still blows my mind to this day."

He says, "The foundation of Vanderpump Rules was built on pure honest raw emotions… triumphs, struggles, and love that happen between a group of real friends and our relationships.”

He expressed gratitude to the network, production team, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, his fellow cast members and the show's fans.

He finished saying, "As in life, so much has happened over the years. Some of my past decisions led to incredibly challenging times, from which I’ve learned valuable lessons and experienced personal growth. Despite the difficulties, I’m filled with gratitude for the learning experience and forever grateful for all of the memories. Until we meet again, Sandy"

We broke the story ... Tom and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix split up during season 10 after it was revealed he was having an affair with costar Rachel Leviss.