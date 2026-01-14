Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Settle Lawsuit Over Sale of Shared House

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are turning over a new leaf, or so it seems ... because it appears they reached a settlement in a legal beef over the house they shared before their epic split.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the parties reached a conditional settlement of the lawsuit Ariana filed back in January 2024, when she was trying to force a sale of their shared home.

It's unclear what the terms of the settlement are ... the docs just say some unspecified terms must be satisfied under the settlement agreement before the case is officially dismissed.

We broke the story ... Ariana sued Tom over the Los Angeles house they co-own. They lived there when they were a couple, but Ariana wanted to sell it and split the money in the wake of their breakup over his cheating scandal.

It's been a little over 2 years since Ariana filed ... they bought the place together back in 2019 for around $2 million ... and a few weeks after Ariana took him to court, Tom claimed he'd made her a $3.1 million cash offer.

We reached out to reps for Ariana and Tom to get more details on the settlement ... so far, no word back.