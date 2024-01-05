Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval to Force Sale of Their House

Ariana Madix Sue You, Sandoval ... Let's Just Sell Our House, Already!!!

1/5/2024 2:18 PM PT
Getty/Michael Taylor Homes

New legal fallout from 'Scandoval' -- Ariana Madix is suing Tom Sandoval over the Los Angeles house they co-own, and still live in together.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star filed suit against her ex-bf in L.A. Superior Court ... and the docs make it clear they are at loggerheads over how to split up the house.

tom sandoval ariana madix house
Michael Taylor Homes

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ariana says she wants a "partition by sale" ... which means she wants a judge to order them to sell the house, and divide the proceeds.

ariana madix leaving her Los Angeles
Backgrid

What she doesn't want is a "division in kind." That would allow each of them to retain their ownership interest in the property ... and one of them could, theoretically, sell to a third party.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together
Launch Gallery
Tom and Ariana Happier Times Launch Gallery

Translation: She just wants to sell the place, and have them both move on with their lives.

Back in better times, Tom and Ariana bought the San Fernando Valley home in 2019 for about $2 million.

tom sandoval ariana madix raquel
Getty

Despite their relationship blowing up very publicly last year when she found out Tom was having an affair with Rachel Leviss ... they've both continued to live in the home together.

That's about to end ... if Ariana gets her way.

