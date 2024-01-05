Tom Sandoval Slams Shut Down Bakery For Selling 'Sandoval's A Liar' Cake

Tom Sandoval is getting some sweet revenge on a recently shut down L.A. bakery ... for selling "Sandoval's A Liar" and "Team Ariana" cakes following his Scandoval controversy last year.

News that L.A.'s Sweet Lady Jane bakery was closing down came as a real treat for Tom ... after his "Vanderpump Rules" costar Billie Lee tagged him in the comments of their sad IG announcement, writing "karma!?" with a laughing emoji.

Tom went all in ... commenting everything he'd tried from the bakery had been super dry ... suggesting that others had finally caught on ... leading to their dwindling sales and subsequent closure.

He added their attempts to make money selling cakes negatively using his name hurt his feelings and pushed him over the edge ... and for that, good riddance.

Tom appeared to be in the minority, though, as the bakery was clearly a Hollywood staple ... with Blake Lively commenting she was heartbroken and Chrissy Teigen and Sophia Bush also making their devastation known.

Even though the cake shop hurt his ego, it was probably the least of his concerns ... as he found himself in the biggest celebrity controversy of 2023.

It was tagged #Scandoval by 'VPR' fans when TMZ first broke the story in March ... he'd been cheating on longtime GF Ariana Madix with costar Rachel Leviss ...