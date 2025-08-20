Tom Sandoval Ripped Over 'AGT' Performance by Judge Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell dusted off his "Mr. Nasty" crown, making it clear Tom Sandoval -- AKA "the Most Hated Man in America" -- wasn’t about to charm his way to a win on his watch!

The Brit went full savage on the former "Vanderpump Rules" star and his band The Most Extras -- torching their pitchy jazz-rock take on The Weeknd’s "Blinding Lights" during Tuesday’s "America’s Got Talent."

Simon hated it so much he was the lone judge to slam his X buzzer ... then bluntly told Tom that while he liked him and the band, they just didn’t sound good.

Simon tried softening the blow, saying maybe it was where he was sitting -- but bottom line, it wasn’t exactly music to his ears.

Good thing for Tom, the other judges had kinder ears -- Sofía Vergara called it shaky but entertaining, and Mel B went all in with a standing O, saying he made her smile.