Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on Explosive New 'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot

Lisa Vanderpump 'Pump' Reboot … Naughty, Young, Ready to Go Again!!!

By TMZ Staff
BIGGER AND BETTER
Lisa Vanderpump’s ready to pop the champagne for her "Vanderpump Rules" reboot ... and while she’s promising plenty of drama and debauchery, she swears the new crew won’t repeat the OGs' messy mistakes!

We caught up with Lisa outside Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on Wednesday ... and when we asked if the infamous Scandoval saga might make the new cast think twice before cheating ... she didn’t hesitate -- Lisa’s convinced this crew won’t be repeating those mistakes.

Lisa’s also brushing off the whole "reboots never work" chatter ... telling us the new show’s already getting a great reception and the cast is ready to hit the ground running.

As for what sets this crew apart? Lisa couldn’t hide her excitement -- they’re fresh, wild, and just the right amount of naughty.

And LBR ... in today’s world, that kind of chaos makes great TV. Catch the "Vanderpump Rules" reboot when it premieres December 2, on Bravo.

