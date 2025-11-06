Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on Explosive New 'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump’s ready to pop the champagne for her "Vanderpump Rules" reboot ... and while she’s promising plenty of drama and debauchery, she swears the new crew won’t repeat the OGs' messy mistakes!

We caught up with Lisa outside Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on Wednesday ... and when we asked if the infamous Scandoval saga might make the new cast think twice before cheating ... she didn’t hesitate -- Lisa’s convinced this crew won’t be repeating those mistakes.

The shift change starts now. An all-new season of #PumpRules shakes things up on December 2nd 🍸 pic.twitter.com/bVwuCZBM9h — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 3, 2025 @BravoTV

Lisa’s also brushing off the whole "reboots never work" chatter ... telling us the new show’s already getting a great reception and the cast is ready to hit the ground running.

As for what sets this crew apart? Lisa couldn’t hide her excitement -- they’re fresh, wild, and just the right amount of naughty.