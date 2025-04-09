'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot Begins Filming With New Cast

It's lights, camera, action for the "Vanderpump Rules" reboot ... and Lisa Vanderpump is the first one being filmed.

Season 12 of the Bravo show began filming Wednesday in West Hollywood ... with camera crews on hand at Lisa's famous restaurant, SUR, to record her pulling up to work.

As you can see, Lisa is being watched like a hawk as she gets out of her blacked out Bentley and goes into SUR ... the textbook definition of B-roll.

Production sources tell TMZ … the rest of the cast is going to begin filming later tonight, they're gathering at SUR for their first scene together.

As we first told you ... the new season has a whole new cast, but 'VPR' is sticking with its tried and true formula ... taking viewers inside the hookups, feuds and drama surrounding Lisa's restaurant.

We also got Lisa between takes ... and she told us why she is good with 'VPR' and has no interest in going back to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'