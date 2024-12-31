Lala Kent Explains Why She Puts Breast Milk in Her Coffee

Lala Kent is refusing to let her breast milk go to waste ... even if it means consuming the liquid gold herself.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum confessed she put her excess breast milk in her coffee after she had nowhere to put it while recording a recent episode of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

The Bravo personality said she consumed about "10 ounces of breast milk" instead of "dumping it down the sink" ... a decision she has zero regrets about.

While Lala confessed she was "never married to the act of breastfeeding," she joked she was a "good factory" for her daughters ... 3-month-old Sosa and 3-year-old Ocean.

This isn't the first time Lala turned to her own supply to brighten up a cup of joe. Lala admitted back in 2021 that she put her "boobie milk" in her morning coffee after running out of creamer at home.

She later confessed on 'VPR' to Randall Emmett, her then-fiancé and father of Ocean, who refused to give her breast milk a try ... which bummed her out, as she thought it'd be "so hot."

Lala and Randall split in October 2021 after the film producer was accused of infidelity ... he has since faced allegations of sexual misconduct -- which he vehemently denied.

The reality TV star went on to have her second child, Sosa, on her own via a sperm donor ... something she's considering for future additions to her family.