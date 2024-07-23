Lala Kent Responds to David Arquette Saying She Gave Him 'Attitude'

... Says She Was Just Intimidated

Lala Kent is offering up an apology after David Arquette called her out for being an unfriendly costar ... and she seems pretty sincere.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star offered up her mea culpa on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, where explained why she might've come off cold while promoting their horror flick, "Spree," back in 2020.

Per LK, she was intimidated to be around so many established actors ... as the movie's cast list included "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, "Saturday Night Live" alum Sasheer Zamata, "The O.C." star Mischa Barton, among others.

Since most of her career has been on reality TV, Lala noted she felt like she didn't necessarily belong ... which may've been why she came off as standoffish to David.

However, Lala emphasized she was "incredibly grateful for the opportunity" and offered up another apology to DA for her "attitude."

David -- who had called Lala out on "Watch What Happens Live" earlier in the week -- accepted Lala's apology ... and even reshared it to his own Instagram Stories.

According to the actor, he got caught up gossiping with Andy Cohen and admitted he could've read their exchange wrong.