5 Terrorism Suspects Arrested Near Air Base Used by U.S. Bombers Amid Iran War

Arrested Near UK Base Used by U.S. Bombers During Iran War

British counterterrorism police have arrested 5 men near RAF Fairford base on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack ... after reports of 3 suspicious vehicles heading toward the airfield.

Gloucestershire Police initially responded to the reports in the early morning hours Sunday ... CBS News reports.

The 5 suspects -- who were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act -- were cuffed in the village of Whelford.

While details are still being confirmed ... BBC News aired aerial footage that showed a remote-controlled bomb disposal robot at work near white vans parked in the area.

A Whelford local told the outlet ... he was evacuated after a neighbor spotted the out-of-place vans.

The evacuation operations that followed were pretty widespread.

Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Vicki Evans told CBS News that nearly 85 homes in the area were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The airfield -- which Reuters reports has already seen ramped-up security in recent days -- is home to U.S. Air Force heavy bombers making runs to Iran.