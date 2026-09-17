Hasan Piker Claims U.S. Commits More Terrorism Than Al-Qaeda

The U.S. Commits More Terrorism Than Al-Qaeda

Hasan Piker claims the United States has committed more terrorism than Al-Qaeda, at least "pound for pound" ... including the alleged bombing of an Iranian elementary school.

The streamer made the controversial remarks on "The Axios Show" ... claiming, "We have caused tremendous terror all around the world."

Citing the February bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school that left some 120 kids dead, Hasan says ... "If you're killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror."

He clarified that he didn't "mean that all Americans are terrorists" ... but urged citizens to "create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again."

The left-wing streamer previously claimed in 2019 that the United States "deserved" 9/11 -- a comment he later walked back, telling Reuters that he "used imprecise language in 2019 and immediately ‌apologized."