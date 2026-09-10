Hasan Piker Reacts After 'Meat Pic' Shown at Republican Convention

Hasan Piker got an unexpected starring role at the Republican midterm convention ... with a photo of the left-wing streamer in his underwear blasted across the jumbotron.

The pic flashed on the big screen Wednesday night in Dallas as part of a video taking shots at Democrats and the left ... and, well, somebody really decided Hasan in his skivvies was the visual to go with.

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The image -- pulled from Hasan's Instagram -- showed him posing in underwear, with the more NSFW area blurred out.

Hasan happened to catch the moment while streaming and absolutely lost it ... laughing in disbelief and joking that Republicans had put his "meat pic" up at "Trump-a-palooza" and blurred his penis.

The convention video also featured clips of James Carville criticizing Hasan, Donald Trump railing against communism, and footage from Black Lives Matter protests ... all part of a broader GOP effort to paint Hasan and other progressive figures as the face of the left ahead of the midterms.

Hasan's been taking plenty of political heat lately over his influence on younger progressive voters and his ties to Democratic candidates ... but getting turned into a giant Republican thirst trap probably wasn't on the bingo card.