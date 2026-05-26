Hasan Piker Clearly Rattled By Fed Probe Into His Cuba Jaunt

Feds Are 'Up My A--' Over Cuba Trip!!!

Play video content Video: Hasan Piker Appears on Edge as Feds Eye Cuba Visit Twitch/HasanAbi

If Hasan Piker was trying to play it cool while addressing the federal investigation into a trip he took to Cuba earlier this year ... he didn't do so hot on a recent live stream.

The far-left political personality didn't say much to his audience when he broke his silence ... other than the feds are "up his a--" and the situation is "not good."

Responding to one commenter ... Hasan said, "Yeah, free me" after again calling the feds' probe "bulls---."

The feds subpoenaed Hasan and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin over their March trip to Cuba ... because that ain't cool right now with strict U.S. sanctions unless it's for a short list of specific reasons.

It seems Hasan's Nuestra America Convoy trip didn't qualify as a legitimate reason ... especially after members allegedly stayed at a hotel the U.S. State Department has on the "Cuba Restricted List."