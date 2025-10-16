Hasan Piker Denies Shocking His Dog on Stream After Getting Death Threats

Play video content TMZ.com

Hasan Piker's dog Kaya yelping on a livestream has led to death threats for the political streamer over rumors he makes her wear a shock collar ... but he says it's all a big misunderstanding.

In the October 7 clip of his daily live stream, Hasan scolds his dog and seems to be reaching for something right at the moment she yelps ... leading scores of viewers and commenters to accuse him shocking her as punishment.

We caught up with the prolific daily streamer Wednesday ... and he admits "the clip itself looks terrible," but insists on the day in question she was just wearing her regular collar. He says Kaya yips and yelps often, like when she's playing with other dogs ... and when she's snagged her dew claws before around the house.

He clarifies ... "She has a bunch of different collars ... there's a vibration collar for reinforcing her training or, most importantly, for walking around."

He says when he takes Kaya on long walks, he likes to let her run around, so if she gets too far to hear him call her back, the vibration collar signals her to return to him.

Since the streaming incident, Hasan's DMs have been filled with accusations of dog abuse and promises of dognapping ... with some folks even threatening his life.

"It's been a little weird to deal with," Hasan says.