Tyrese Gibson’s Neighbor Hires Attorney After Pooch Killed in Dog Attack

Tyrese Gibson's neighbor is lawyering up ... after the actor's dogs allegedly mauled and killed his pooch.

Attorney Claudine Wilkins tells TMZ ... she's been retained by Tyrese's neighbor, Harrison Parker, and plans to reach out to Tyrese's legal team later this week.

She tells us she's not ready to reveal her next steps just yet ... as she's still in the process of collecting evidence.

Interestingly ... Claudine isn't just any civil attorney -- she specializes in personal injury law, particularly dog bite cases.

In fact, she's the executive director of a nonprofit -- The Animal Protection Society -- which provides training for people involved in animal-related cases, including those involving dog attacks and much more.

She says her mission is "to promote responsible pet ownership, protect victims, and improve public safety and law enforcement training."

As we reported ... the actor/singer's dogs allegedly killed Harrison Parker's pet after roaming the neighborhood unattended late at night on September 18.

Harrison came on "TMZ Live" and told us Tyrese needs to "take responsibility" ... adding he was "taking a look" at a potential lawsuit.