Tyrese's Neighbor Calls Out Singer After His Dog Was Killed by Mastiffs

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is in hot water after his dogs allegedly mauled a neighbor's pooch to death in their Atlanta neighborhood last month ... and we're learning details of the neighbor's heartbreaking discovery of the remains.

TMZ Live caught up Harrison Parker Thursday ... and he broke it down to us how his beloved 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog Henry ended up dead in his own yard ... allegedly killed by at least one of Tyrese Gibson's Cane Corso mastiffs.

Harrison tells us how Henry went out every night to do his business, doing a little patrol around the property before pawing at the door to come back in. On the fateful night, after Harrison became concerned when Henry went outside and didn't return ... so he went to look.

Harrison says it was horrible ... "He was just a little pile of fluff." He says he picked up the poor pooch ... he was limp, and soaking wet from dog slobber. HP tells us he'd heard dogs barking -- including some with a deeper pitch -- that night.

As we know, Tyrese was renting the property next door ... and there were apparently several documented animal control reports to police about his mastiffs roaming the neighborhood.

Watch the full clip ... Harrison says Tyrese hasn't contacted him to offer condolences, and says he needs to take responsibility for his dogs' actions.

Fulton County Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyrese following the Sept. 18 incident ... for animal cruelty. His house was searched two days later ... but neither the singer nor his dogs were present at the property at the time.