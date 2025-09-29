Tyrese Wanted by Cops After His Dogs Maul Neighbor's Pet to Death in Atlanta

Tyrese's decision NOT to keep his 4 Cane Corso dogs under surveillance has come back to bite him ... Atlanta PD say his brutes are dog-killers!!!

Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer announced on Monday that the R&B star/'Fast & Furious' staple had a warrant out for his arrest for animal cruelty.

Dwyer told local Atlanta media WSB-TV that they had received a call on September 18 from a neighbor who let his dog out at night ... only to find it dead on the ground minutes later from a clear-cut animal attack.

According to Dwyer, he was warned multiple times about his Cane Corso's prowling the neighborhood ... “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Police obtained a warrant and searched Gibson's home on September 22, but neither he nor the dogs were present.