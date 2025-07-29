Tyrese's Ex-Wife's Lawyers Want Him Jailed Over $492K Unpaid Legal Fees

Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Gibson have been divorced for many years ... but there's still a looming bill hovering over the doomed marriage -- almost $500K -- in unpaid attorney fees ... and now her lawyers want him locked up for failing to pay it.

Samantha filed her fourth motion asking the judge to force Tyrese to pay the tab (plus interest) to The Gleklen Law Firm and Bloom Lines Alexander and hold him in contempt.

Tyrese's ex says the bill has now ballooned to $492,651.99 with interest ... and yet claims Tyrese continues to blow it off.

The law firms are asking that he be held in criminal contempt and impose a max of 20 days in jail as punishment.

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson married in 2017 and share a daughter named Soraya, before divorcing in 2020.