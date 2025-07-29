Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tyrese's Ex-Wife's Lawyers Want Him Jailed Over $492K Unpaid Legal Fees

Tyrese Gibson Ex-Wife's Lawyers Want Him Locked Up ... $492K Attorney Bill's Not Gonna Pay Itself!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
tyrese Samantha Gibson empty bank vault getty comp
Getty Composite

Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Gibson have been divorced for many years ... but there's still a looming bill hovering over the doomed marriage -- almost $500K -- in unpaid attorney fees ... and now her lawyers want him locked up for failing to pay it.

Samantha filed her fourth motion asking the judge to force Tyrese to pay the tab (plus interest) to The Gleklen Law Firm and Bloom Lines Alexander and hold him in contempt.

Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson Together
Launch Gallery
Tyrese and Samantha Gibson -- Back When Launch Gallery

Tyrese's ex says the bill has now ballooned to $492,651.99 with interest ... and yet claims Tyrese continues to blow it off.

The law firms are asking that he be held in criminal contempt and impose a max of 20 days in jail as punishment.

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson married in 2017 and share a daughter named Soraya, before divorcing in 2020.

Tyrese Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Tyrese Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Samantha openly admitted in a 2023 podcast that her decision to divorce Tyrese may have been in haste ... but her lawyers clearly think that still doesn't clear their outstanding tab!!!

Related articles