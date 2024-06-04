Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyrese Chats Up Ben Crump Over Dinner Amid Legal Woes

Tyrese is looking calm, cool and collected amid a slew of legal woes ... but maybe that's because he just got some great advice from famed lawyer Ben Crump.

The actor/singer was all smiles Monday night at Catch LA, where Tyrese broke bread with the powerhouse civil rights attorney.

tyrese and ben crump go to catch together
Remember, Tyrese is taking on Home Depot ... having filed a $1 million discrimination lawsuit against the corporation -- a case that would seem to be right up Crump's alley. Tyrese claims an HD staffer racially profiled him and 2 Latino men who were working with Tyrese.

GOTTA GO!!!

Oh, and a videographer in Atlanta is trying to sue Tyrese for defamation -- you'll recall the singer bolted out of his concert a few weeks ago when a process server tried to serve him the lawsuit.

Plus, there's his ongoing child support case with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.

In other words, Tyrese has every reason to pick Crump's brain right now ... and it looks like he likes what Crump had to say over their dinner.

8/11/23
ANGRY ON FACETIME

Tyrese and Crump didn't share any updates on the Home Depot suit, but Tyrese told a photog ... Crump is his hero and someone he aspires to be once his Hollywood career is over.

While they clearly had a great convo over dinner, TMZ has confirmed Ben is NOT representing Tyrese in any of his legal battles.

9/29/23
HOME DEPOT DRAMA
TMZ.com

Tyrese was willing to talk about one topic ... his upcoming album, which will focus on his divorce.

He says he wants to finish the project so he can stop getting in his feelings, and believes it will be some of his best work yet because it's coming from a vulnerable place.

