Tyrese Gibson Sued for Defamation by Ex-Wife Norma Mitchell

Tyrese Gibson is facing some new legal woes -- as he's now being sued by his ex-wife for defamation ... among other things.

Norma Mitchell -- who was married to the 'Fast and Furious' star between 2007 and 2009 -- filed a lawsuit against her ex Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Per the paperwork, the lawsuit alleges TG defamed NM and disclosed private info about their teen daughter, Shayla, in a series of Instagram posts he made between April 30 and May 7.

The drama seems to stem from a dispute between the exes ... with TG griping over issues relating to their daughter's school tuition. Norma claims Tyrese utilized IG to make the disagreement public, including allegedly "slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering."

The lawsuit also calls out Tyrese for allegedly sharing his family court motion on social media ... as she claims he posted a Google Drive link to the filing in his bio. The motion, she claims, listed Shayla's school and other personal details involving the teen and her mom.

Norma's lawsuit goes on to allege Tyrese was aware he wasn't supposed to post the stuff ... highlighting one Instagram caption from a May 1 upload, in which he wrote ... "Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [ receipts ] to back up everything GO THERE NOW."

The post is still public on his Instagram feed, which also noted ... "I am done with living in fear… I got 1 TYRESE! Just 1.. and I am going to protect my name and legacy and family until I take my last breath."

Norma is asking the court to force Tyrese to take down the posts ASAP.

BTW, this isn't the only legal issue Tyrese is facing. He's still in the middle of divorcing his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee. He was also sued last year for allegedly damaging a rental property in Woodland Hills ... though Tyrese says he only made a few temporary changes.