Tyrese Gibson's Voltron Entertainment Sues Over Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

Tyrese Gibson is embroiled in another legal saga ... this one doesn't involve Home Depot, but rather the late singer Teddy Pendergrass.

The 'Fast & Furious' star has a production company, Voltron Entertainment, which is suing Teddy's widow, Joan Pendergrass, over the rights to Teddy's biopic.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyrese claims his company locked up the exclusive rights to Teddy's life story way back in 2011 ... with Joan's blessing.

Tyrese says Joan would give Tyrese the rights to a book and movie about Teddy in exchange for Tyrese's company agreeing to invest in the projects and use his celeb status to promote them and Teddy's legacy.

In the suit, Tyrese claims he and Voltron have since invested around $450,000 into the project ... which he says he's been pushing forward for nearly a decade.

Problem is ... Tyrese claims Joan switched up in 2022 and refused to extend the option on the rights to Teddy's life story.

Tyrese claims Joan's about-face caused Voltron to suffer financial harm ... so now he’s suing Joan in her individual capacity and as executor of Teddy's estate for at least $1 million in damages.