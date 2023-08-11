Tyrese Gibson's $1 Million Home Depot Lawsuit, Video of Heated Exchange

Play video content

Tyrese Gibson wants $1 million from Home Depot because he believes a cashier racially profiled him, and his whole exchange with her -- including a FaceTime call -- was captured on video.

The 'Fast & Furious' actor just filed the lawsuit on Thursday, but the incident went down back in February at a Home Depot in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. In videos shot by Tyrese's team, the actor/singer explains to the cashier that he had authorized his team members to use his credit card to complete a purchase, but the cashier wouldn't let them.

Tyrese was not physically in the store at the time ... he says he left because too many customers were recognizing him, so he left his team with his credit card. The problem for the cashier -- as she repeatedly explained to Tyrese, who had FaceTime'd her from home -- is that she needed photo I.D. to go with his credit card.

He told the cashier he was just in the store 5 minutes earlier, and seems to be insinuating ... 'You can see my face, you know it's me, Tyrese.'

When the cashier insisted she needed his I.D., Tyrese did a little name-dropping as he threatened, "Should I have the CEO of Home Depot call you tomorrow? Because he's my neighbor in Atlanta."

The cashier never backed down, and Tyrese ended up going back to the store to complete the purchase, but not before having a lengthy standoff with the cashier and her manager.

As for the lawsuit, Tyrese says he's seeking $1 million, because that's how much he estimates he's spent at Home Depot over his lifetime. If that sounds like a lot, keep in mind ... he made some huge home improvements at the pad he sold last year -- dude built his own Benihana-style grill in the backyard!!!

For its part, Home Depot says, "Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form. We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we've reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so."