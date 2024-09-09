Tyrese Gibson Arrested for Unpaid Child Support, Needs $73K to Get Released

Tyrese Gibson is in custody for failing to pay the amount of child support ordered by the court ... TMZ has learned.

The singer/actor -- and dad to 5-year-old Soraya with ex-wife Samantha Lee -- was in Fulton County court Monday morning to face the judge in the ongoing child support battle, and the hearing did NOT go well for Tyrese.

Judge Kevin Farmer was clearly fed up with Tyrese's refusal to pay the $10K/month Farmer ordered him to start paying way back in April 2023 -- so, today he held Tyrese in contempt of court, the bailiff put him in handcuffs and marched him out of the courtroom.

Now, Judge Farmer did say Tyrese can square things up, and avoid jail, if he coughs up $73,000 -- which includes $7,500 for Samantha's attorney fees. Looks like Tyrese saw his arrest coming ... Sunday on IG, he called Samantha’s moves "goofy," while insisting he's totally innocent.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He says it was all just baby mama drama at the end of the day, because he says there was a prenup that covered everything for their 2020 divorce.

He also took a swipe at Samantha’s lawyers, questioning why they didn’t ask to see his bank statements, claiming that would show he's been paying child support. Instead, he says they just checked out his movies on IMDB and saw him as a cash cow to milk.

Play video content AUGUST 2022 Dennis Byron/Hip Hop Enquirer

It is true Tyrese has been paying something -- as of last year, he was paying Samantha about $2,200 each month -- far short of the judge's number. Remember, Tyrese and Judge Farmer have had their battles over the years ... including a contentious showdown in 2022.