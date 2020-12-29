Tyrese and Wife Samantha Announce Divorce

Tyrese and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson have made the difficult decision to get a divorce.

The "Fast & Furious" actor made the announcement Tuesday, saying, "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

The two married in February of 2017 and had a daughter, Soraya, in 2018.

Tyrese continued, "As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021."

Samantha was Tyrese's second marriage, he was previously married to Norma Gibson from 2007 to 2009 ... the two had a daughter together named Shayla.