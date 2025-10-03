Tyrese Booked for Cruelty to Animals After Neighbor's Dog Mauled to Death
Actor-singer Tyrese Gibson was booked early Friday morning on a Cruelty to Animals charge in Atlanta ... days after news broke at least one of his Cane Corso mastiffs had fatally mauled a neighbor's dog last month.
According to Fulton County, Georgia records, Tyrese was booked at 5:59 AM local time ... he posted a $20,000 bond and was released.
As we reported, at least one of the singer's dogs killed a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry in the little dog's own yard.
TMZ spoke to Henry's owner yesterday, and he told us how he found his beloved pooch late at night on Sept. 18, dead, covered in dog slobber. He said Tyrese's dogs were known to roam the neighborhood off-leash.
Fulton County Police had issued an arrest warrant for Gibson earlier this week ... unclear at this point if he turned himself in today.