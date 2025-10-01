Tyrese's Dogs Seen on Video Just Before Dashing to House to Maul Sweet Pooch

Play video content

Tyrese Gibson's Cane Corsos ran rampant through the neighborhood before they killed another dog, cops claim ... barking at a neighbor's house mere minutes before the fatal attack.

The Fulton County Police Department released video of the dogs from September 18 -- the night of the fateful mauling which resulted in a warrant for Tyrese's arrest -- which shows multiple dogs milling about the front yard of a neighbor's home in Atlanta, captured by doorbell cam.

The dogs are sniffing around and one barks loudly a couple times ... before the pack of pups rushes off away from the home.

According to FCPD, the dogs were in this yard at 10:01 PM and 10:04 PM ... which overlaps with the time Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer claims the neighbor says he let his dog, Henry, out to use the bathroom.

Cops also allege the Cane Corsos "turn and run and can be seen heading toward Mr. Harrison's Residence across the street."

Remember ... a neighbor says his King Charles Cavalier Spaniel -- pictured above -- went out to use the bathroom at 10:02 PM. When he went to get Henry at 10:07 PM, he found the dog dead in his driveway near the front door.

Dwyer says she was called to the residence the next day, where she exhumed Henry's body to view his wounds ... which is when she says the victim's owner handed over this footage he got from a neighbor.

Dwyer also claims Animal Control received another call about Tyrese's Cane Corsos on the 18th as well, BTW ... when they say a woman in the house next to Henry's owner called and complained she couldn't get to her car because of the four dogs in her front yard.

An officer came to help her, but didn't realize these dogs had killed another... and simply called one of Tyrese's friends to pick them up while issuing him a warning for the dogs being loose.