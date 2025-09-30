Tyrese Fully Cooperating With Cops After His Mastiff Kills Neighbor's Dog

Tyrese has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from at least one of his Cane Corso mastiffs attacking and killing a neighbor's dog ... and is in full compliance with the law as he and his legal team clear up the Atlanta matter.

Gabe Banks, of Banks Weaver Law Firm, and legal counsel for Tyrese, released a statement Tuesday ... "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."

Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer announced the warrant, citing negligence on the part of the "Fast & Furious" actor ... and they've made at least one attempt at arresting him at his home this month, a matter which Tyrese says he's handling in real time.

Tyrese's attorney's statement continues ... "Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

