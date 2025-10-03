Tyrese Gibson's Dogs Run Around Friend's Backyard in New Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyrese Gibson's dogs don't have a care in the world ... running around a backyard and sitting for treats just a few weeks after they allegedly killed another dog.

TMZ has obtained photos and video of the five dogs at Tyrese's friend's house, taken Friday in Georgia.

The video shows the dogs in a neighborhood backyard -- all look like Cane Corsos -- as they run around ... sitting down in the grass in an effort to get treats from the guys who are watching them.

The men then seem to take the dogs to the front yard ... letting them roam around -- in the yard and definitely not on the street. It shows a lot of trust with these animals who just a couple weeks ago killed a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

BTW ... our Tyrese sources say these dogs aren't in hiding -- the cops know the location, and the guys at the house are waiting for them and animal control to show up and take the dogs. We reached out to the police and they say that is news to them.

As you know ... Tyrese was booked for animal cruelty Friday morning. He posted $20K bond and was released.

His dogs are accused of killing another while running around his neighborhood unattended late at night on September 18. Video captured them barking at a neighbor's door shortly before they ran across the street and killed the spaniel.

Gibson's attorney told us Tuesday he was fully cooperating with authorities ... though law enforcement sources later said they had no idea where the dogs were.

We spoke to the dog's owner, Harrison Parker, who detailed the horrific scene ... and made it clear he feels Gibson needs to take responsibility for his actions.