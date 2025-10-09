Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chubby Dog Run Over by Car, Unharmed Due to Protective Layer, on Video

Fat Dog Run Over Worst Belly Rub Ever!!! Saved by Protective Blubber

By TMZ Staff
Published
ONE TOUGH PUP
NewsX/Mike Leidig

Fat chance anything was taking this Labrador down in China ... the pup's fat rolls literally saved his life when a car ran him over!

Dog lovers, beware! We got the wild vid -- 140-lb pup Yuanyuan was chillin’ in the middle of a Hangzhou, China road last week ... when a car drove right over him, flipping the dog from belly to chest and leaving him pinned under the tire.

100925 dog survival sub2.jpg
Surveillance cam footage shows the poor pooch yelping in pain as neighbors sprinted over, lifted the car, and yanked Yuanyuan out ... eventually freeing the chunky survivor.

100925 dog survival sub1.jpg
The panicked owner rushed him to the vet, bracing for the worst -- but shocker ... X-rays showed zero broken bones and no internal bleeding!

100925 dog survival sub4.jpg
What’s more ... the vet said Yuanyuan’s fat rolls literally acted like an airbag, saving him from major injury -- but buzzkill alert, they also warned the dog's gotta drop pounds ASAP or risk serious health trouble down the line.

100925 dog survival sub3.jpg
But hey ... this is proof that sometimes a spare tire saves more than cars!

