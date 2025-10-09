Chubby Dog Run Over by Car, Unharmed Due to Protective Layer, on Video

Play video content NewsX/Mike Leidig

Fat chance anything was taking this Labrador down in China ... the pup's fat rolls literally saved his life when a car ran him over!

Dog lovers, beware! We got the wild vid -- 140-lb pup Yuanyuan was chillin’ in the middle of a Hangzhou, China road last week ... when a car drove right over him, flipping the dog from belly to chest and leaving him pinned under the tire.

Surveillance cam footage shows the poor pooch yelping in pain as neighbors sprinted over, lifted the car, and yanked Yuanyuan out ... eventually freeing the chunky survivor.

The panicked owner rushed him to the vet, bracing for the worst -- but shocker ... X-rays showed zero broken bones and no internal bleeding!

What’s more ... the vet said Yuanyuan’s fat rolls literally acted like an airbag, saving him from major injury -- but buzzkill alert, they also warned the dog's gotta drop pounds ASAP or risk serious health trouble down the line.