Chicago Woman Smears Dog Poop on Trump-Themed Cybertruck

A Chicago woman is in some serious crap -- literally -- after being caught on camera allegedly smearing dog feces on a Trump-themed Cybertruck.

John Evans, who was visiting the Windy City told FOX 32 he parked his Tesla Cybertruck Wednesday in the city's Northalsted neighborhood while in town for a conference. But when he came back, his patriotic, American flag wrapped truck -- complete with President Donald Trump's gold leaf signature across the tailgate -- was covered in poop.

I was in Chicago today. This person thought it would be funny to wipe dog crap all over my cybertruck. This happened at W Buckingham Pl and North Halstead. If you can identify this person, I'm offering a generous reward. pic.twitter.com/6Iesa1kKqE — John Evans (@jeeotus) October 1, 2025 @jeeotus

"It's crazy that something like this upsets somebody so much that they decided, 'Oh, I'm going to ruin that person's day,'" Evans said. "Well, the shoe is on the other foot now."

Evans says the act was all caught on his truck's security cameras ... footage that allegedly shows a woman calmly smearing the mess along the bodywork. He believes the Trump signature may have "further inflamed the mental illness" of whoever did it.

Evans later shared stills from the video on X, where users quickly claimed the culprit was a woman who owns a local dog daycare. Authorities haven't confirmed the woman's identity. Evans says he's not pressing charges.