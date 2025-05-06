Alijah Arenas Was Trapped in Cybertruck Up to 12 Minutes After Crash, Gilbert Says

Play video content X / @dpshow

Gilbert Arenas says there were angels watching over his son, Alijah, the morning of his terrifying Cybertruck accident ... revealing the future USC hooper was trapped inside the fiery vehicle up to 12 minutes before being saved by Good Samaritans.

The ex-NBA star gave further details on the April 24 incident during his appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday ... and he said, thankfully, the 18-year-old is now doing "very well" and "fully recovering."

Arenas said after he was notified of what happened, his immediate concerns were whether Alijah suffered any broken limbs or burns ... and as we know now, that luckily wasn't the case.

Alijah did, however, inhale large amounts of smoke as a result of the fiery wreck ... and had to be placed in an induced coma as he was waking up and "going crazy" as he received treatment to clear his lungs, Gilbert added.

"He was in the car, it looked like, about 10 to 12 minutes," he said.

Gilbert said when Alijah woke up and found out he was at UCLA Health, he cracked a joke -- telling his pops to let Trojans head coach Eric Musselman know he was sorry.