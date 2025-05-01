Gilbert Arenas Returns To Podcast Duties After Alijah Released From Hospital

Gilbert Arenas returned to work on Thursday ... fresh off the great news his basketball star son, Alijah, would complete his recovery from home following his serious Cybertruck crash.

The former Wizards guard resumed his spot on the "Gil's Arena" set alongside Josiah Johnson, Brandon Jennings and Nick Young ... and they got right into it by discussing the Lakers' early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Timberwolves.

Arenas was in great spirits despite what's been going on with his family ... as he arrived in a Homey D. Clown costume (from Damon Wayans' character in "In Living Color") to honor a promise he made on the series.

"I made a bet if the Lakers lost the first round, I have to wear a clown outfit," Arenas said.

The fellas had a good laugh at his commitment ... but also got real for a second by expressing how they were happy to see him and hear that Alijah -- a five-star basketball recruit in the 2026 class -- was doing well.

As we previously reported, Alijah crashed the Cybertruck into a fire hydrant and a nearby tree in a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley last week, causing the electric pickup to burst into flames.

Thankfully, neighbors who heard the crash came to the 18-year-old's rescue ... and the good Samaritans pulled him from the truck.

Alijah was transported to a hospital and placed into an induced coma as he was treated for smoke inhalation.