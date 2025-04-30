Alijah Arenas Released From Hospital After Cybertruck Crash

Alijah Arenas is out of the hospital just days after his serious Cybertruck crash ... and while it's fantastic news, the family says he is at the beginning of his recovery process.

TMZ Sports has obtained a statement from the Arenas and Govan families ... which states the 18-year-old USC commit is "now resting comfortably under close watch."

"While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support," the family said Wednesday.

"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits."

The families said the full focus is now on Alijah's "healing and well-being" ... and thanked everyone for their continued support during the challenging time.

Alijah's basketball status was not addressed ... as the high school basketball phenom is slated to suit up for the Trojans next year. But it's clear the family is concentrating on his recovery as a person first and foremost -- and basketball comes second.

As we previously reported, Alijah was intubated and placed in an induced coma as doctors treated him for high levels of carbon dioxide ingestion stemming from the fiery crash.

It's more good news from Alijah's loved ones ... who shared earlier this week he was able to walk and talk as he continued to move in the right direction.

Alijah was driving the luxury Tesla early last Thursday when it crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree. The vehicle caught fire ... and bystanders sprang into action to help Alijah out of it.