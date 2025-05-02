Alijah Arenas Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Crash

Security cameras captured the moment Alijah Arenas crashed his Cybertruck last week ... with the footage showing the luxury vehicle ramming into a tree before coming to an abrupt stop.

The 18-year-old USC commit was driving back from a workout in the San Fernando Valley when he seemingly lost control of his car ... and veered into a fire hydrant and tree around 4:55 AM.

The Tesla caught fire ... and good Samaritans sprang into action to help remove Alijah from the car.

The new footage shows the blaze erupted almost immediately after impact.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Alijah was placed in an induced coma due to smoke inhalation ... and spent several days in the hospital before returning home to continue his recovery.

Thankfully, Alijah did not suffer any major injuries ... and based on video his ex-NBA star dad, Gilbert, shared Thursday night, he looks to be doing much better now.