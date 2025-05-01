Alijah Arenas Welcomed Back Home With Gifts, Flowers

Play video content

Alijah Arenas was showered with love upon his return from the hospital ... with his family putting together a special surprise as he continues to recover from last week's Cybertruck crash from home.

Arenas' ex-NBA star dad, Gilbert, shared the heartwarming footage to his social media page ... showing the 18-year-old future USC hooper walking into a room to be met with a bunch of balloons, flowers, gifts and a message -- "Welcome home, Alijah."

It's the first time we've seen the high school superstar since the terrifying accident just seven days ago ... and considering all he's been through, he looks great!!

Gilbert took another opportunity to thank the first responders who helped remove Alijah from the fiery Tesla following the crash ... and said his son "can't wait to meet you guys."

"Truly grateful to everyone for the prayers, love, and support during his healing. Much love," he added.

While the Arenas and Govan families made it clear Alijah isn't at 100% just yet, his pops was able to be his usual comical self about the matter ... referencing LiAngelo Ball's popular "Tweaker" lyrics in the process.

"Funny enough, Alijah told his boys way back: 'If I'm ever in a coma, don't bring flowers. Bust in rapping 'I might swerve, bend that corner, woah' by Gelo like it's the national anthem.'"

"Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying 'Swerve on that corner, woah' ... right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay😮‍💨 🗣️WELCOME HOME ❤️"