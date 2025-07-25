Dog Groomer Arrested After Video Shows Her Allegedly Hitting Dogs

Play video content

A North Carolina pet groomer has been accused of abusing dogs ... and, video has surfaced which cops say captures the alleged abuse.

Iredell County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kirsten Taylor -- a 28-year-old from Mooresville, N.C. -- and charged her with four counts of felony animal abuse after reviewing shocking video.

The video is hard to watch ... but, cops say that's Kirsten roughly handling a few poor pups at Classy Critters, a pet grooming joint north of Charlotte.

You can see a woman repeatedly hitting the dogs in the video as they cower in fear against the wall.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, the department was notified about the alleged abuse Monday after he says Animal Services received multiple reports and the video.

Sheriff Campbell says a concerned coworker filmed the clip ... adding the video "revealed troubling behavior involving at least four separate dogs being treated in a clearly aggressive and abusive manner."

Deputies obtained a warrant and arrested Taylor. According to authorities, Taylor's bail was set at $10K, and records show she bonded out Wednesday night.