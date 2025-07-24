GloRilla Arrested for Felony Drug Possession in Georgia

GloRilla was arrested in Georgia on two serious drug charges ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the rapper was booked Tuesday in Forsyth County for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce -- both felony offenses under Georgia law.

Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, but police confirm she was taken into custody and released later that day after posting $22,000 bond.

We've reached out to her reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

This marks her second legal run-in in Georgia in just over a year -- we broke the story of her April 2024 arrest in Gwinnett County on DUI charges. At the time, cops say they saw a car make a U-turn at a solid red light and pulled the vehicle over.

