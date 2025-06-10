Celebs Gush Over 2025 BET Awards in Downtown Los Angeles

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin Hart showcased a masterclass of hosting abilities at the 2025 BET Awards -- an opinion shared by his celebrity peers in real-time!!!

TMZ Hip Hop was everywhere on the scene after the BET Awards let out in DTLA last night ... Deon Cole gave us his review of K. Hart's performance -- a rousing 10/10!!!

Kevin Gates told us the hosting magic is all in the name, Tiny Harris and Jermaine Dupri felt this year's show was the best in a long time and Tamar Braxton thinks Kevin should return in 2026 ... it was a hit!!!

Kendrick Lamar showed up to accept a slew of awards, and A-listers such as Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, SZA, Lizzo and Keke Palmer also boosted the star power on the red carpet and inside the venue.

