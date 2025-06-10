Celebs Gush Over 2025 BET Awards in Downtown Los Angeles
BET Awards 2025 The Verdict Is In: Kevin Hart Aced Hosting 🎤🌟 Deon Cole, JD, Nene, Tamar ... All Agree!!!
Kevin Hart showcased a masterclass of hosting abilities at the 2025 BET Awards -- an opinion shared by his celebrity peers in real-time!!!
TMZ Hip Hop was everywhere on the scene after the BET Awards let out in DTLA last night ... Deon Cole gave us his review of K. Hart's performance -- a rousing 10/10!!!
Kevin Gates told us the hosting magic is all in the name, Tiny Harris and Jermaine Dupri felt this year's show was the best in a long time and Tamar Braxton thinks Kevin should return in 2026 ... it was a hit!!!
Kendrick Lamar showed up to accept a slew of awards, and A-listers such as Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, SZA, Lizzo and Keke Palmer also boosted the star power on the red carpet and inside the venue.
Outside the after-party, Jamie Foxx, Kai Cenat, Playboi Carti, GloRilla and Brittany Renner were swarmed by fans ... truly highlighting the tale of two cities.
The intense protests against the Donald Trump-ordered ICE raids are happening just up the street!!!